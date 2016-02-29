Pivot Points Hourly
Analytics & Forecasts

Pivot Points Hourly

29 February 2016, 05:10
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
98

Pivot Points Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 29, 7:05 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.091061.091741.092011.092421.092691.09311.09378
USD/JPY113.069113.213113.266113.357113.41113.501113.645
GBP/USD1.382941.384041.384551.385141.385651.386241.38734
USD/CHF0.996480.997010.997180.997540.997710.998070.9986
EUR/CHF1.088681.089231.089411.089781.089961.090331.09088
AUD/USD0.710040.711320.712110.71260.713390.713880.71516
USD/CAD1.34981.351661.35261.353521.354461.355381.35724
NZD/USD0.655040.6560.656570.656960.657530.657920.65888
EUR/GBP0.787170.787820.788150.788470.78880.789120.78977
EUR/JPY123.513123.674123.731123.835123.892123.996124.157
GBP/JPY156.589156.805156.885157.021157.101157.237157.453
CHF/JPY113.348113.479113.535113.61113.666113.741113.872
GBP/CHF1.37941.380651.381091.38191.382341.383151.3844
USD/SEK8.548278.554078.557338.559878.563138.565678.57147
USD/NOK8.671578.676078.678538.680578.683038.685078.68957
EUR/AUD1.527951.53031.531091.532651.533441.5351.53735
EUR/CAD1.475061.476821.477681.478581.479441.480341.4821
AUD/CAD0.961010.962770.963890.964530.965650.966290.96805
AUD/JPY80.44280.61580.70580.78880.87880.96181.134
CAD/JPY83.41183.57383.6483.73583.80283.89784.059

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.