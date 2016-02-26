Support & Resistance-Update-Indexes
Market News

Support & Resistance-Update-Indexes

26 February 2016, 13:17
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
108

Support & Resistance-Update-Indexes

Last updated: Feb 26, 2:40 pm +03:00

S - Strong

   |    

M - Moderate

   |    

W - Weak


SPX500
SPX500: A Story That Can Only be Told with Charts
S11932.63WR32018.48S
S21914.69SR22000.00S
S31891.05SR11978.81S
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
GER30
DAX 30: The Soft U.S. Markit PMI Service Should Keep Buyers at Bay
S18695MR311432S
S28351SR210523S
S37655SR19926M
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
UK100
FTSE 100 Maintains A Bearish Bias
S15494MR37127S
S25225SR26487S
S34786.8SR16322M
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
AUS200
AUS 200 Technical Analysis: No Reprieve to Downturn
S14754.00MR35704.80S
S24598.00SR25391.50S
S34310.00SR15074.00S
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%