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Support & Resistance-Update-Indexes
Last updated: Feb 26, 2:40 pm +03:00
S - Strong
|
M - Moderate
|
W - Weak
SPX500
SPX500: A Story That Can Only be Told with Charts
SPX500: A Story That Can Only be Told with Charts
|S1
|1932.63
|W
|R3
|2018.48
|S
|S2
|1914.69
|S
|R2
|2000.00
|S
|S3
|1891.05
|S
|R1
|1978.81
|S
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
GER30
DAX 30: The Soft U.S. Markit PMI Service Should Keep Buyers at Bay
DAX 30: The Soft U.S. Markit PMI Service Should Keep Buyers at Bay
|S1
|8695
|M
|R3
|11432
|S
|S2
|8351
|S
|R2
|10523
|S
|S3
|7655
|S
|R1
|9926
|M
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
UK100
FTSE 100 Maintains A Bearish Bias
FTSE 100 Maintains A Bearish Bias
|S1
|5494
|M
|R3
|7127
|S
|S2
|5225
|S
|R2
|6487
|S
|S3
|4786.8
|S
|R1
|6322
|M
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
AUS200
AUS 200 Technical Analysis: No Reprieve to Downturn
AUS 200 Technical Analysis: No Reprieve to Downturn
|S1
|4754.00
|M
|R3
|5704.80
|S
|S2
|4598.00
|S
|R2
|5391.50
|S
|S3
|4310.00
|S
|R1
|5074.00
|S
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%