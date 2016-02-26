Pivot Points-Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points-Hourly

26 February 2016, 13:11
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
112

Pivot Points-Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 26, 3:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.099631.100821.10151.102011.102691.10321.10439
USD/JPY112.257112.563112.683112.869112.989113.175113.481
GBP/USD1.38411.390451.393261.39681.399611.403151.4095
USD/CHF0.989270.990310.99070.991350.991740.992390.99343
EUR/CHF1.091181.091881.092221.092581.092921.093281.09398
AUD/USD0.718640.719570.720060.72050.720990.721430.72236
USD/CAD1.348411.350931.352591.353451.355111.355971.35849
NZD/USD0.672460.673350.673890.674240.674780.675130.67602
EUR/GBP0.781690.785260.787320.788830.790890.79240.79597
EUR/JPY123.748124.074124.209124.4124.535124.726125.052
GBP/JPY155.534156.6157.046157.666158.112158.732159.798
CHF/JPY113.229113.535113.666113.841113.972114.147114.453
GBP/CHF1.372591.378671.381211.384751.387291.390831.39691
USD/SEK8.433358.46068.471168.487858.498418.51518.54235
USD/NOK8.586098.613828.624568.641558.652298.669288.69701
EUR/AUD1.523821.526411.527921.5291.530511.531591.53418
EUR/CAD1.483471.487571.490181.491671.494281.495771.49987
AUD/CAD0.972160.973780.974830.97540.976450.977020.97864
AUD/JPY80.78781.05781.17281.32781.44281.59781.867
CAD/JPY82.72783.04783.16483.36783.48483.68784.007

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.