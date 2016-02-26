Policymakers should go 'bold, broad and together' – IMF’s Lagarde

26 Februari 2016 2:22 AM

Speaking at the G20 meeting, Washington-based International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Chief, Christine Lagarde is now crossing the wires, noting that markets may be overreacting to the recent financial market volatility. She added that anxiety is overshadowing the economic fundamentals.



Markets might be overreactingThere’s more anxiety than warranted by fundamentalsNeed mix of mutually reinforcing dem/supply side polsPolicymakers should go 'bold, broad and together'Need monpol to underly real fiscal and reform action



Speaking at the G20 meeting, Washington-based International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Chief, Christine Lagarde is now crossing the wires, noting that markets may be overreacting to the recent financial market volatility. She added that anxiety is overshadowing the economic fundamentals.



(Market News Provided by FXstreet)