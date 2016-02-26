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Policymakers should go 'bold, broad and together' – IMF’s Lagarde
Speaking at the G20 meeting, Washington-based International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Chief, Christine Lagarde is now crossing the wires, noting that markets may be overreacting to the recent financial market volatility. She added that anxiety is overshadowing the economic fundamentals.Key Quotes:
Markets might be overreacting
There’s more anxiety than warranted by fundamentals
Need mix of mutually reinforcing dem/supply side pols
Policymakers should go 'bold, broad and together'
Need monpol to underly real fiscal and reform action
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)
26 Februari 2016 2:22 AM
Speaking at the G20 meeting, Washington-based International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Chief, Christine Lagarde is now crossing the wires, noting that markets may be overreacting to the recent financial market volatility. She added that anxiety is overshadowing the economic fundamentals.
Markets might be overreacting
There’s more anxiety than warranted by fundamentals
Need mix of mutually reinforcing dem/supply side pols
Policymakers should go 'bold, broad and together'
Need monpol to underly real fiscal and reform action
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)
Speaking at the G20 meeting, Washington-based International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Chief, Christine Lagarde is now crossing the wires, noting that markets may be overreacting to the recent financial market volatility. She added that anxiety is overshadowing the economic fundamentals.