Policymakers should go 'bold, broad and together' – IMF’s Lagarde
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Policymakers should go 'bold, broad and together' – IMF’s Lagarde

26 February 2016, 05:00
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
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Policymakers should go 'bold, broad and together' – IMF’s Lagarde

26 Februari 2016 2:22 AM

Speaking at the G20 meeting, Washington-based International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Chief, Christine Lagarde is now crossing the wires, noting that markets may be overreacting to the recent financial market volatility. She added that anxiety is overshadowing the economic fundamentals.

Key Quotes:

Markets might be overreacting

There’s more anxiety than warranted by fundamentals

Need mix of mutually reinforcing dem/supply side pols

Policymakers should go 'bold, broad and together'

Need monpol to underly real fiscal and reform action


Speaking at the G20 meeting, Washington-based International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Chief, Christine Lagarde is now crossing the wires, noting that markets may be overreacting to the recent financial market volatility. She added that anxiety is overshadowing the economic fundamentals.

(Market News Provided by FXstreet)
#Policymakers, go bold, broad, together, IMF’s Lagarde