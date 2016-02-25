Pivot Points-Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points-Hourly

25 February 2016, 13:07
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points-Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 25, 3:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.100071.10141.102221.102731.103551.104061.10539
USD/JPY111.844112.061112.181112.278112.398112.495112.712
GBP/USD1.386721.390281.392631.393841.396191.39741.40096
USD/CHF0.988030.989430.99010.990830.99150.992230.99363
EUR/CHF1.088361.09051.091741.092641.093881.094781.09692
AUD/USD0.713770.71610.717630.718430.719960.720760.72309
USD/CAD1.358271.362691.364211.367111.368631.371531.37595
NZD/USD0.663690.665270.666290.666850.667870.668430.67001
EUR/GBP0.787240.789210.789910.791180.791880.793150.79512
EUR/JPY123.206123.519123.701123.832124.014124.145124.458
GBP/JPY155.311155.912156.289156.513156.89157.114157.715
CHF/JPY112.932113.115113.221113.298113.404113.481113.664
GBP/CHF1.372861.3771.37961.381141.383741.385281.38942
USD/SEK8.476488.490018.497278.503548.51088.517078.5306
USD/NOK8.610898.627118.632668.643338.648888.659558.67577
EUR/AUD1.525661.530311.531921.534961.536571.539611.54426
EUR/CAD1.499221.503581.505071.507941.509431.51231.51666
AUD/CAD0.980510.981380.981820.982250.982690.983120.98399
AUD/JPY79.93180.29680.53480.66180.89981.02681.391
CAD/JPY81.3481.71981.96782.09882.34682.47782.856

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.