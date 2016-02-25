Pivot Points-Daily
Market News

Pivot Points-Daily

25 February 2016, 06:38
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
224

Pivot Points-Daily



Last Updated: Feb 25, 8:30 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.082511.091431.096181.100351.10511.109271.11819
USD/JPY109.368110.591111.374111.814112.597113.037114.26
GBP/USD1.364461.379341.385861.394221.400741.40911.42398
USD/CHF0.969550.979590.98410.989630.994140.999671.00971
EUR/CHF1.074181.081971.085351.089761.093141.097551.10534
AUD/USD0.70480.711570.715430.718340.72220.725110.73188
USD/CAD1.338111.356281.363091.374451.381261.392621.41079
NZD/USD0.646280.654990.660140.66370.668850.672410.68112
EUR/GBP0.775020.782190.786350.789360.793520.796530.8037
EUR/JPY120.857122.024122.773123.191123.94124.358125.525
GBP/JPY150.876153.467154.821156.058157.412158.649161.24
CHF/JPY110.96112.015112.712113.07113.767114.125115.18
GBP/CHF1.340581.360551.368621.380521.388591.400491.42046
USD/SEK8.325338.412478.448798.499618.535938.586758.67389
USD/NOK8.32098.49468.5778.66838.75078.8429.0157
EUR/AUD1.502771.517351.523481.531931.538061.546511.56109
EUR/CAD1.471521.49251.500441.513481.521421.534461.55544
AUD/CAD0.969540.978820.982110.98810.991390.997381.00666
AUD/JPY77.93379.14979.9280.36581.13681.58182.797
CAD/JPY78.21679.78980.81281.36282.38582.93584.508

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.