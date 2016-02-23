Pivot Points_Daily
Market News

Pivot Points_Daily

23 February 2016, 23:11
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
147

Pivot Points_Daily



Last Updated: Feb 24, 1:10 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.100461.101021.101361.101581.101921.102141.1027
USD/JPY111.909111.993112.035112.077112.119112.161112.245
GBP/USD1.398751.400211.401161.401671.402621.403131.40459
USD/CHF0.989450.990350.990670.991250.991570.992150.99305
EUR/CHF1.090561.091321.091581.092081.092341.092841.0936
AUD/USD0.717410.718980.719530.720550.72110.722120.72369
USD/CAD1.371211.37471.376881.378191.380371.381681.38517
NZD/USD0.659510.661960.662770.664410.665220.666860.66931
EUR/GBP0.784380.78510.785440.785820.786160.786540.78726
EUR/JPY123.25123.366123.429123.482123.545123.598123.714
GBP/JPY156.693156.902157.023157.111157.232157.32157.529
CHF/JPY112.757112.894112.972113.031113.109113.168113.305
GBP/CHF1.386691.388121.388731.389551.390161.390981.39241
USD/SEK8.452238.467338.472378.482438.487478.497538.51263
USD/NOK8.569958.586248.595258.602538.611548.618828.63511
EUR/AUD1.520951.524531.526661.528111.530241.531691.53527
EUR/CAD1.509961.514121.516681.518281.520841.522441.5266
AUD/CAD0.989720.991290.992080.992860.993650.994430.996
AUD/JPY80.38180.57780.64880.77380.84480.96981.165
CAD/JPY80.83581.06981.15681.30381.3981.53781.771

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.