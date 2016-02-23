Pivot Points-Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points-Hourly

23 February 2016, 16:44
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
109

Pivot Points-Hourly



Last Updated: Feb 23, 6:30 pm +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.09651.098371.099211.100241.101081.102111.10398
USD/JPY111.925112.11112.184112.295112.369112.48112.665
GBP/USD1.399131.40361.405571.408071.410041.412541.41701
USD/CHF0.989920.991680.992520.993440.994280.99520.99696
EUR/CHF1.091671.09251.092871.093331.09371.094161.09499
AUD/USD0.719240.720870.721720.72250.723350.724130.72576
USD/CAD1.366411.37151.37431.376591.379391.381681.38677
NZD/USD0.663160.665050.665770.666940.667660.668830.67072
EUR/GBP0.778020.779690.780610.781360.782280.783030.7847
EUR/JPY122.863123.214123.362123.565123.713123.916124.267
GBP/JPY156.888157.495157.754158.102158.361158.709159.316
CHF/JPY112.422112.704112.819112.986113.101113.268113.55
GBP/CHF1.392361.39561.39681.398841.400041.402081.40532
USD/SEK8.450638.472918.485188.495198.507468.517478.53975
USD/NOK8.516598.563698.589198.610798.636298.657898.70499
EUR/AUD1.514111.518381.519981.522651.524251.526921.53119
EUR/CAD1.505581.510271.512651.514961.517341.519651.52434
AUD/CAD0.989130.991960.993440.994790.996270.997621.00045
AUD/JPY80.6180.87881.00781.14681.27581.41481.682
CAD/JPY80.75481.14881.32281.54281.71681.93682.33

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.