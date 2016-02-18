Pivot Points-Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points-Hourly

18 February 2016, 14:17
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
107

Pivot Points-Hourly



Last Updated: Feb 18, 4:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.103751.106451.107451.109151.110151.111851.11455
USD/JPY113.455113.639113.73113.823113.914114.007114.191
GBP/USD1.428961.432971.434631.436981.438641.440991.445
USD/CHF0.990820.992760.993980.99470.995920.996640.99858
EUR/CHF1.101331.102381.102831.103431.103881.104481.10553
AUD/USD0.711980.713970.714910.715960.71690.717950.71994
USD/CAD1.358641.363661.366181.368681.37121.37371.37872
NZD/USD0.66050.661770.662330.663040.66360.664310.66558
EUR/GBP0.768340.770010.770810.771680.772480.773350.77502
EUR/JPY125.636125.934126.055126.232126.353126.53126.828
GBP/JPY162.342162.965163.228163.588163.851164.211164.834
CHF/JPY113.828114.116114.232114.404114.52114.692114.98
GBP/CHF1.424681.427161.428341.429641.430821.432121.4346
USD/SEK8.445458.464758.474958.484058.494258.503358.52265
USD/NOK8.527578.554378.568138.581178.594938.607978.63477
EUR/AUD1.540741.544771.546451.54881.550481.552831.55686
EUR/CAD1.508641.513231.515251.517821.519841.522411.527
AUD/CAD0.973020.976210.978050.97940.981240.982590.98578
AUD/JPY80.8981.281.34481.5181.65481.8282.13
CAD/JPY82.35182.75482.9583.15783.35383.5683.963

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.