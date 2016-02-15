Trader Daily Market Update
Market News

Trader Daily Market Update

15 February 2016, 10:39
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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15 February 2016, Time of Writing: 09:00 am

Trader Daily Market Update

  
Major Calendar News
Time (GMT)NameCountryVol.Prev.        Cons.        Sentiment
14:00ECB President Draghi SpeechEURHigh--Dovish
21:45Retail Sales q/qNZDHigh1.6%1.4%Positive
21:45Core Retail Sales q/qNZDHigh1.0%1.1%Neutral
00:30 (16/02)Monetary Policy Meeting MinutesAUDHigh--Neutral
02:00 (16/02)Inflation Expectations q/qNZDHigh1.9%-Neutral
Vol.: Volatility; Prev.: Previous; Cons.: Consensus
Key Support/Resistance Levels
H4R2R1PivotS1S2
EURUSD1.13741.13121.12641.12011.1151
GBPUSD1.46301.45641.45021.44381.4377
USDJPY114.65113.93112.78112.02110.90
AUDUSD0.71620.71320.70970.70690.7034
USDCAD1.40261.39371.38731.37831.3722
Latest News

Japan’s economy shrunk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, more than what analysts were expecting, causing USDJPY to gain 0.5% in early trading and Japan’s Nikkei to surge by 7% as investors are now expecting additional easing from the BOJ at their meeting in March. Elsewhere, oil prices are down slightly this morning following Friday’s massive 10% rally, spurring USDCAD to fall below 1.38 temporarily.

Today’s trading session features few tier-one economic releases as the US is off for President’s Day. ECB President Draghi is due to testify before the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee today. Also, New Zealand will publish retail sales data which is expected to have grown 1.4% quarter-on-quarter while Australia will release monetary policy minutes during the overnight session.

Daily Technical Analysis
 Summary:Trend:Momentum:Daily Target:Volatility (14D):
EURUSDNEUTRALBUYSELL1.1105 - 1.1340117 Pips
GBPUSDBUYSIDEWAYSBUY1.4625145 Pips
USDJPYNEUTRALSELLBUY112.00 - 115.15168 Pips
AUDUSDBUYSIDEWAYSBUY0.7220103 Pips
USDCADSELLSIDEWAYSSELL1.3720157 Pips
Daily Technical Analysis is conducted using proprietary technology based on advanced methods of time-series analysis and custom build technical indicators. Detailed quantitative analysis of the market state on different timeframes let us accurately evaluate current Trend and Momentum. Going further we deduce the daily target from the multiple factors such as long and short term momentum, different volatility measures, mode of market behaviour and other characteristics. For a ranged market we will show a range instead of a single number.
Daily Forecasts
 Spot Price*Last Update1 Day1 Week1 Month
EURUSD1.122215/02/20161.11601.111.10
GBPUSD1.452315/02/20161.44401.431.43
USDJPY113.8915/02/2016114.60115115
AUDUSD0.715415/02/20160.71300.690.69
USDCAD1.381115/02/20161.37801.401.40

*spot prices as of 07:00GMT

Daily Forecasts consists of both technical and fundamental analysis as well as a review of open sources from major FX contributors.