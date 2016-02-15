Trader Daily Market Update

Japan’s economy shrunk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, more than what analysts were expecting, causing USDJPY to gain 0.5% in early trading and Japan’s Nikkei to surge by 7% as investors are now expecting additional easing from the BOJ at their meeting in March. Elsewhere, oil prices are down slightly this morning following Friday’s massive 10% rally, spurring USDCAD to fall below 1.38 temporarily.

Today’s trading session features few tier-one economic releases as the US is off for President’s Day. ECB President Draghi is due to testify before the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee today. Also, New Zealand will publish retail sales data which is expected to have grown 1.4% quarter-on-quarter while Australia will release monetary policy minutes during the overnight session.