|15 February 2016, Time of Writing: 09:00 am
Trader Daily Market Update
|Major Calendar News
|Vol.: Volatility; Prev.: Previous; Cons.: Consensus
|Key Support/Resistance Levels
|Latest News
Japan’s economy shrunk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, more than what analysts were expecting, causing USDJPY to gain 0.5% in early trading and Japan’s Nikkei to surge by 7% as investors are now expecting additional easing from the BOJ at their meeting in March. Elsewhere, oil prices are down slightly this morning following Friday’s massive 10% rally, spurring USDCAD to fall below 1.38 temporarily.
Today’s trading session features few tier-one economic releases as the US is off for President’s Day. ECB President Draghi is due to testify before the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee today. Also, New Zealand will publish retail sales data which is expected to have grown 1.4% quarter-on-quarter while Australia will release monetary policy minutes during the overnight session.
|Daily Technical Analysis
|Daily Technical Analysis is conducted using proprietary technology based on advanced methods of time-series analysis and custom build technical indicators. Detailed quantitative analysis of the market state on different timeframes let us accurately evaluate current Trend and Momentum. Going further we deduce the daily target from the multiple factors such as long and short term momentum, different volatility measures, mode of market behaviour and other characteristics. For a ranged market we will show a range instead of a single number.
|Daily Forecasts
*spot prices as of 07:00GMT
Daily Forecasts consists of both technical and fundamental analysis as well as a review of open sources from major FX contributors.
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