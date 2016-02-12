Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

12 February 2016, 12:06
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
125

Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 12, 2:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.124841.126851.128091.128861.13011.130871.13288
USD/JPY112.132112.33112.424112.528112.622112.726112.924
GBP/USD1.448031.451671.453681.455311.457321.458951.46259
USD/CHF0.969550.971950.97280.974350.97520.976750.97915
EUR/CHF1.096991.098571.099161.100151.100741.101731.10331
AUD/USD0.707030.708930.709950.710830.711850.712730.71463
USD/CAD1.385211.388021.389531.390831.392341.393641.39645
NZD/USD0.664330.66560.66640.666870.667670.668140.66941
EUR/GBP0.770940.773290.774490.775640.776840.777990.78034
EUR/JPY126.626126.832126.956127.038127.162127.244127.45
GBP/JPY162.579163.171163.485163.763164.077164.355164.947
CHF/JPY114.898115.179115.359115.46115.64115.741116.022
GBP/CHF1.408731.413531.41551.418331.42031.423131.42793
USD/SEK8.330788.35118.362438.371428.382758.391748.41206
USD/NOK8.515168.544148.555298.573128.584278.60218.63108
EUR/AUD1.577421.582661.585431.58791.590671.593141.59838
EUR/CAD1.562181.566091.568591.571.57251.573911.57782
AUD/CAD0.98240.98560.987340.98880.990540.9920.9952
AUD/JPY79.43879.71379.85979.98880.13480.26380.538
CAD/JPY80.43980.67380.77380.90781.00781.14181.375

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.