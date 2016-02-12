Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

12 February 2016, 08:03
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
126

Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 12, 10:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.127641.129311.130291.130981.131961.132651.13432
USD/JPY110.334111.149111.471111.964112.286112.779113.594
GBP/USD1.442551.445011.44661.447471.449061.449931.45239
USD/CHF0.97080.971890.97230.972980.973390.974070.97516
EUR/CHF1.098361.099381.099891.10041.100911.101421.10244
AUD/USD0.705610.70760.708830.709590.710820.711580.71357
USD/CAD1.386471.388661.389461.390851.391651.393041.39523
NZD/USD0.663810.665320.666310.666830.667820.668340.66985
EUR/GBP0.77850.779870.780350.781240.781720.782610.78398
EUR/JPY125.135125.888126.183126.641126.936127.394128.147
GBP/JPY159.978161.03161.472162.082162.524163.134164.186
CHF/JPY113.574114.304114.589115.034115.319115.764116.494
GBP/CHF1.404141.406181.407481.408221.409521.410261.4123
USD/SEK8.358738.368938.374378.379138.384578.389338.39953
USD/NOK8.497478.523278.532138.549078.557938.574878.60067
EUR/AUD1.58251.587941.590471.593381.595911.598821.60426
EUR/CAD1.565981.569511.571221.573041.574751.576571.5801
AUD/CAD0.982860.985060.986150.987260.988350.989460.99166
AUD/JPY78.28878.89779.14179.50679.7580.11580.724
CAD/JPY79.40879.94880.1780.48880.7181.02881.568

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.