Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

11 February 2016, 10:29
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
156

Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 11, 12:00 pm +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.117041.124321.127841.13161.135121.138881.14616
USD/JPY108.222109.984110.772111.746112.534113.508115.27
GBP/USD1.425391.435261.439271.445131.449141.4551.46487
USD/CHF0.957140.963270.966360.96940.972490.975530.98166
EUR/CHF1.094581.095831.096391.097081.097641.098331.09958
AUD/USD0.68030.691820.696870.703340.708390.714860.72638
USD/CAD1.388421.392921.395021.397421.399521.401921.40642
NZD/USD0.64560.653810.657430.662020.665640.670230.67844
EUR/GBP0.763330.77310.778440.782870.788210.792640.80241
EUR/JPY124.105125.287125.756126.469126.938127.651128.833
GBP/JPY154.592158.064159.543161.536163.015165.008168.48
CHF/JPY113.054114.153114.603115.252115.702116.351117.45
GBP/CHF1.366791.384021.391661.401251.408891.418481.43571
USD/SEK8.208948.319288.383758.429628.494098.539968.6503
USD/NOK8.487648.522878.541388.55818.576618.593338.62856
EUR/AUD1.536671.572611.591991.608551.627931.644491.68043
EUR/CAD1.55131.566381.57361.581461.588681.596541.61162
AUD/CAD0.955780.969340.975050.98290.988610.996461.01002
AUD/JPY73.75776.19477.25478.63179.69181.06883.505
CAD/JPY76.96378.45979.14579.95580.64181.45182.947

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.