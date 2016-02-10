Listen Carefully, She's Yellen

After another soggy Asian session, European markets have begun on a firm note, and US shares are trading broadly higher in Europe as well. Led by the beleaguered financial shares, and healthcare, the Dow Jones Stoxx 600 is up 2%. Similarly, the peripheral bonds, including Portugal (though not Greece) are seeing a reprieve from the recent selling. Spanish and Italian 10-year benchmark bonds are off 5-6 bp while the Portuguese yield is off 10 bp. The yield on JGBS, bunds, gilts and Treasuries are 2-5 bp firmer. The dollar is.....