5 Questions for Janet Yellen

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Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will deliver her semi-annual testimony to House and Senate committees this week. Her remarks will be closely monitored, especially in light of the recent increase in global economic insecurity -- which has intensified talk of a recession threat -- and global financial volatility. Here are five questions that she should be asked as part of her broader evaluation of economic developments, the outlook and prospects for Fed policy. How is international weakness influencing U.S. economic.....