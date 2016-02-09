Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

9 February 2016, 15:15
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
162

Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 9, 5:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.111941.119491.124131.127041.131681.134591.14214
USD/JPY113.293113.924114.146114.555114.777115.186115.817
GBP/USD1.433041.436731.438081.440421.441771.444111.4478
USD/CHF0.959090.966860.969770.974630.977540.98240.99017
EUR/CHF1.09081.094661.096361.098521.100221.102381.10624
AUD/USD0.693880.696410.698030.698940.700560.701470.704
USD/CAD1.383561.387341.388791.391121.392571.39491.39868
NZD/USD0.651720.655440.657880.659160.66160.662880.6666
EUR/GBP0.771590.777060.780550.782530.786020.7880.79347
EUR/JPY128.312128.706128.907129.1129.301129.494129.888
GBP/JPY162.823163.902164.27164.981165.349166.06167.139
CHF/JPY116.353116.933117.248117.513117.828118.093118.673
GBP/CHF1.379431.391551.395891.403671.408011.415791.42791
USD/SEK8.338238.389178.410298.440118.461238.491058.54199
USD/NOK8.444478.512418.538658.580358.606598.648298.71623
EUR/AUD1.594551.602961.608041.611371.616451.619781.62819
EUR/CAD1.547061.557311.563361.567561.573611.577811.58806
AUD/CAD0.967270.969850.97130.972430.973880.975010.97759
AUD/JPY79.43679.77679.89880.11680.23880.45680.796
CAD/JPY81.46981.9282.08582.37182.53682.82283.273

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.