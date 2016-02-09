Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

9 February 2016, 07:49
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
108

Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 9, 9:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.11791.119121.119831.120341.121051.121561.12278
USD/JPY113.818114.276114.55114.734115.008115.192115.65
GBP/USD1.439351.440411.440991.441471.442051.442531.44359
USD/CHF0.982180.983590.984320.9850.985730.986410.98782
EUR/CHF1.102021.102881.10341.103741.104261.10461.10546
AUD/USD0.699760.701550.702590.703340.704380.705130.70692
USD/CAD1.39261.393231.393541.393861.394171.394491.39512
NZD/USD0.656340.657780.658650.659220.660090.660660.6621
EUR/GBP0.774870.776010.776610.777150.777750.778290.77943
EUR/JPY127.722128.144128.41128.566128.832128.988129.41
GBP/JPY164.138164.766165.15165.394165.778166.022166.65
CHF/JPY115.747116.106116.322116.465116.681116.824117.183
GBP/CHF1.415651.417751.418951.419851.421051.421951.42405
USD/SEK8.426138.433438.436378.440738.443678.448038.45533
USD/NOK8.56058.56798.5718.57538.57848.58278.5901
EUR/AUD1.581921.587321.589781.592721.595181.598121.60352
EUR/CAD1.557941.55991.560951.561861.562911.563821.56578
AUD/CAD0.976150.978290.979540.980430.981680.982570.98471
AUD/JPY79.8480.27380.53480.70680.96781.13981.572
CAD/JPY81.6281.95482.15882.28882.49282.62282.956

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at  5 pm New York Time.