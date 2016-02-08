The 6 golden rules of supply and demand trading and orderflow

A strong price move can only exist if there is a strong enough cause forcing price to move – this sounds obvious but you’ll see why it isn’t for most traders. A price rally can only exist if buyers outnumber sellers. Then, price appreciates until enough sellers enter the market to absorb the buy orders. The origin of strong bullish trends is called “accumulation” or demand zone. Bearish trend waves are created when sell interest outnumbers buy orders. Then, price falls until a new balance is created and buyers become....