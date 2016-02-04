Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

4 February 2016, 07:33
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
104

Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 4, 9:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.107311.107941.108341.108571.108971.10921.10983
USD/JPY117.68117.79117.841117.9117.951118.01118.12
GBP/USD1.455551.456291.456631.457031.457371.457771.45851
USD/CHF1.004171.004691.004881.005211.00541.005731.00625
EUR/CHF1.113781.114171.114351.114561.114741.114951.11534
AUD/USD0.71480.715930.716440.717060.717570.718190.71932
USD/CAD1.374781.375731.376151.376681.37711.377631.37858
NZD/USD0.66240.663780.664410.665160.665790.666540.66792
EUR/GBP0.759870.760320.760610.760770.761060.761220.76167
EUR/JPY130.489130.604130.667130.719130.782130.834130.949
GBP/JPY171.363171.582171.679171.801171.898172.02172.239
CHF/JPY117.069117.166117.217117.263117.314117.36117.457
GBP/CHF1.462871.463791.464111.464711.465031.465631.46655
USD/SEK8.431738.435738.437078.439738.441078.443738.44773
USD/NOK8.53948.54358.54498.54768.5498.55178.5558
EUR/AUD1.541131.543421.544811.545711.54711.5481.55029
EUR/CAD1.523851.525131.525771.526411.527051.527691.52897
AUD/CAD0.984940.986080.986570.987220.987710.988360.9895
AUD/JPY84.18684.37284.45384.55884.63984.74484.93
CAD/JPY85.36985.49885.56185.62785.6985.75685.885

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.