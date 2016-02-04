Pivot Points- Daily
Market News

Pivot Points- Daily

4 February 2016, 07:32
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points- Daily

Last Updated: Feb 4, 9:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.056581.080771.095471.104961.119661.129151.15334
USD/JPY112.329115.322116.596118.315119.589121.308124.301
GBP/USD1.401361.427881.443991.45441.470511.480921.50744
USD/CHF0.96610.986710.995361.007321.015971.027931.04854
EUR/CHF1.101031.107271.111051.113511.117291.119751.12599
AUD/USD0.674550.693220.704940.711890.723610.730560.74923
USD/CAD1.31871.353271.365511.387841.400081.422411.45698
NZD/USD0.623830.642940.654450.662050.673560.681160.70027
EUR/GBP0.740170.749060.754510.757950.76340.766840.77573
EUR/JPY128.729129.679130.269130.629131.219131.579132.529
GBP/JPY166.86169.576170.845172.292173.561175.008177.724
CHF/JPY115.398116.362116.858117.326117.822118.29119.254
GBP/CHF1.437421.45271.459341.467981.474621.483261.49854
USD/SEK8.142938.308338.367478.473738.532878.639138.80453
USD/NOK8.209958.41018.481258.610258.68148.81049.01055
EUR/AUD1.507151.529391.538991.551631.561231.573871.59611
EUR/CAD1.481591.50561.517681.529611.541691.553621.57763
AUD/CAD0.964490.975610.981280.986730.99240.997851.00897
AUD/JPY80.97482.55683.51284.13885.09485.7287.302
CAD/JPY81.96283.67984.60185.39686.31887.11388.83

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.