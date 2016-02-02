Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

2 February 2016, 09:07
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
102

Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 2, 11:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.087421.088791.089481.090161.090851.091531.0929
USD/JPY120.148120.385120.501120.622120.738120.859121.096
GBP/USD1.434171.436591.438131.439011.440551.441431.44385
USD/CHF1.016981.018141.018781.01931.019941.020461.02162
EUR/CHF1.109861.110681.111091.11151.111911.112321.11314
AUD/USD0.704590.706130.707010.707670.708550.709210.71075
USD/CAD1.397941.399551.400221.401161.401831.402771.40438
NZD/USD0.649720.650810.651320.65190.652410.652990.65408
EUR/GBP0.754820.756180.756660.757540.758020.75890.76026
EUR/JPY131.108131.309131.408131.51131.609131.711131.912
GBP/JPY172.912173.234173.448173.556173.77173.878174.2
CHF/JPY117.941118.121118.211118.301118.391118.481118.661
GBP/CHF1.461161.464041.465921.466921.46881.46981.47268
USD/SEK8.502788.515898.522288.5298.535398.542118.55522
USD/NOK8.653488.678438.691178.703388.716128.728338.75328
EUR/AUD1.532631.53661.538161.540571.542131.544541.54851
EUR/CAD1.523411.525621.526481.527831.528691.530041.53225
AUD/CAD0.987470.989580.990680.991690.992790.99380.99591
AUD/JPY84.83185.09185.24485.35185.50485.61185.871
CAD/JPY85.70185.88385.98686.06586.16886.24786.429

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at  5pm New York Time.