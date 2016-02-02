Pivot Points - Daily
Market News

Pivot Points - Daily

2 February 2016, 08:54
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points - Daily

Last Updated: Feb 2, 10:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.06751.077271.082931.087041.09271.096811.10658
USD/JPY119.417120.225120.59121.033121.398121.841122.649
GBP/USD1.393341.415021.429011.43671.450691.458381.48006
USD/CHF1.001031.010441.014871.019851.024281.029261.03867
EUR/CHF1.096971.102991.106511.109011.112531.115031.12105
AUD/USD0.693290.701120.705910.708950.713740.716780.72461
USD/CAD1.366221.381651.388061.397081.403491.412511.42794
NZD/USD0.629510.640530.647380.651550.65840.662570.67359
EUR/GBP0.740260.748510.751290.756760.759540.765010.77326
EUR/JPY130.064130.853131.272131.642132.061132.431133.22
GBP/JPY168.788171.388172.974173.988175.574176.588179.188
CHF/JPY117.242117.95118.262118.658118.97119.366120.074
GBP/CHF1.429151.447551.459341.465951.477741.484351.50275
USD/SEK8.367728.456448.491128.545168.579848.633888.7226
USD/NOK8.508338.593838.636978.679338.722478.764838.85033
EUR/AUD1.50191.517941.523911.533981.539951.550021.56606
EUR/CAD1.475381.498151.508081.520921.530851.543691.56646
AUD/CAD0.973730.982130.986720.990530.995120.998931.00733
AUD/JPY83.94884.88885.44285.82886.38286.76887.708
CAD/JPY84.14385.33686.02786.52987.2287.72288.915

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.