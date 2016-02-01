High Impact News Schedule Feb-1 to 5, 2016

Hi,

Here is the high impact news schedule for this running week which may effect on the currency market. Stay safe during this news time or enjoy your profitable news trading.

News schedule for February 1 – February 5, 2016 and mentioned time is NY Time.

Monday, February 1, 2016

UK Manufacturing PMI 4:30am NY time USA Manufacturing PMI 10:00am NY time Australia Interest Rate 10:30pm NY time

Tuesday, February 2, 2016



New Zealand Employment Change 4:45pm NY time

Wednesday, February 3, 2016



UK Services PMI 4:30am NY time USA ADP Nonfarm Payroll 8:15am NY time USA Non-Manufacturing PMI 10:00am NY time

Thursday, February 4, 2016



UK Interest Rate 7:00am NY time Australia Retail Sales 7:30pm NY time

Friday, February 5, 2016



Canada Employment Change 8:30am NY time USA Nonfarm Payroll 8:30am NY time Canada Ivey PMI 10:00am NY time

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