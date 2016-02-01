High Impact News Schedule Feb-1 to 5, 2016

Hi,
Here is the high impact news schedule for this running week which may effect on the currency market. Stay safe during this news time or enjoy your profitable news trading.
News schedule for February 1 – February 5, 2016 and mentioned time is NY Time.
Monday, February 1, 2016
|
UK
|
Manufacturing PMI
|
4:30am NY time
|
USA
|
Manufacturing PMI
|
10:00am NY time
|
Australia
|
Interest Rate
|
10:30pm NY time
Tuesday, February 2, 2016
|
New Zealand
|
Employment Change
|
4:45pm NY time
Wednesday, February 3, 2016
|
UK
|
Services PMI
|
4:30am NY time
|
USA
|
ADP Nonfarm Payroll
|
8:15am NY time
|
USA
|
Non-Manufacturing PMI
|
10:00am NY time
Thursday, February 4, 2016
|
UK
|
Interest Rate
|
7:00am NY time
|
Australia
|
Retail Sales
|
7:30pm NY time
Friday, February 5, 2016
|
Canada
|
Employment Change
|
8:30am NY time
|
USA
|
Nonfarm Payroll
|
8:30am NY time
|
Canada
|
Ivey PMI
|
10:00am NY time
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Wish you best of luck for your Happy Trading.Thanks from Pip2Pips