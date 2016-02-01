High Impact News Schedule Feb-1 to 5, 2016
Analytics & Forecasts

High Impact News Schedule Feb-1 to 5, 2016

1 February 2016, 06:00
Pankaj D Costa
Pankaj D Costa
0
198

Hi,

Here is the high impact news schedule for this running week which may effect on the currency market. Stay safe during this news time or enjoy your profitable news trading.

News schedule for February 1 – February 5, 2016 and mentioned time is NY Time.

 

 Monday, February 1, 2016

 

UK

Manufacturing PMI

4:30am NY time

USA

Manufacturing PMI

10:00am NY time

Australia

Interest Rate

10:30pm NY time

 

Tuesday, February 2, 2016

New Zealand

Employment Change

4:45pm NY time

 

Wednesday, February 3, 2016

UK

Services PMI

4:30am NY time

USA

ADP Nonfarm Payroll

8:15am NY time

USA

Non-Manufacturing PMI

10:00am NY time

 

Thursday, February 4, 2016

UK

Interest Rate

7:00am NY time

Australia

Retail Sales

7:30pm NY time

 

Friday, February 5, 2016

Canada

Employment Change

8:30am NY time

USA

Nonfarm Payroll

8:30am NY time

Canada

Ivey PMI

10:00am NY time

 

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