Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

29 January 2016, 09:15
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Jan 29, 11:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.08551.087561.088621.089621.090681.091681.09374
USD/JPY120.079120.361120.488120.643120.77120.925121.207
GBP/USD1.430371.434251.435771.438131.439651.442011.44589
USD/CHF1.014191.015831.01691.017471.018541.019111.02075
EUR/CHF1.104991.106981.108241.108971.110231.110961.11295
AUD/USD0.707760.710120.71110.712480.713460.714840.7172
USD/CAD1.393361.395661.396691.397961.398991.400261.40256
NZD/USD0.647350.649980.651030.652610.653660.655240.65787
EUR/GBP0.752460.755010.756530.757560.759080.760110.76266
EUR/JPY130.921131.199131.322131.477131.6131.755132.033
GBP/JPY172.075172.785173.077173.495173.787174.205174.915
CHF/JPY117.951118.244118.353118.537118.646118.83119.123
GBP/CHF1.455761.459731.46151.46371.465471.467671.47164
USD/SEK8.476788.494848.503198.51298.521258.530968.54902
USD/NOK8.562498.588818.603638.615138.629958.641458.66777
EUR/AUD1.515361.52231.526181.529241.533121.536181.54312
EUR/CAD1.51721.520431.521851.523661.525081.526891.53012
AUD/CAD0.988480.992240.993790.9960.997550.999761.00352
AUD/JPY85.11685.53385.71485.9586.13186.36786.784
CAD/JPY85.69485.98286.12886.2786.41686.55886.846

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.