Pivot Points - Daily
Market News

Pivot Points - Daily

29 January 2016, 07:39
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points - Daily

Last Updated: Jan 29, 9:00 am +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.072851.082651.088241.092451.098041.102251.11205
USD/JPY117.573118.15118.473118.727119.05119.304119.881
GBP/USD1.397931.415521.425591.433111.443181.45071.46829
USD/CHF1.000431.007211.010351.013991.017131.020771.02755
EUR/CHF1.095741.101861.10541.107981.111521.11411.12022
AUD/USD0.683130.695170.701680.707210.713720.719250.73129
USD/CAD1.368031.385581.394081.403131.411631.420681.43823
NZD/USD0.627780.637360.642590.646940.652170.656520.6661
EUR/GBP0.748590.755440.758420.762290.765270.769140.77599
EUR/JPY127.145128.42129.184129.695130.459130.97132.245
GBP/JPY165.169167.645169.107170.121171.583172.597175.073
CHF/JPY115.248116.149116.655117.05117.556117.951118.852
GBP/CHF1.420411.436871.446061.453331.462521.469791.48625
USD/SEK8.407778.459218.480958.510658.532398.562098.61353
USD/NOK8.483038.555758.580838.628478.653558.701198.77391
EUR/AUD1.492121.517771.53081.543421.556451.569071.59472
EUR/CAD1.488371.510761.522541.533151.544931.555541.57793
AUD/CAD0.971570.982460.987860.993350.998751.004241.01513
AUD/JPY80.37682.17783.15983.97884.9685.77987.58
CAD/JPY81.89383.26183.96484.62985.33285.99787.365

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.