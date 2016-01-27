Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

27 January 2016, 08:04
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
117

Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Jan 27, 10:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.083851.084771.085121.085691.086041.086611.08753
USD/JPY117.941118.148118.247118.355118.454118.562118.769
GBP/USD1.431111.432661.433471.434211.435021.435761.43731
USD/CHF1.01491.01611.016891.01731.018091.01851.0197
EUR/CHF1.102771.103731.104291.104691.105251.105651.10661
AUD/USD0.697360.700470.702130.703580.705240.706690.7098
USD/CAD1.402331.406551.408351.410771.412571.414991.41921
NZD/USD0.644960.646460.647350.647960.648850.649460.65096
EUR/GBP0.754230.755550.756120.756870.757440.758190.75951
EUR/JPY128.228128.369128.421128.51128.562128.651128.792
GBP/JPY168.857169.308169.53169.759169.981170.21170.661
CHF/JPY116.023116.167116.215116.311116.359116.455116.599
GBP/CHF1.453571.456321.458031.459071.460781.461821.46457
USD/SEK8.542578.548978.552038.555378.558438.561778.56817
USD/NOK8.64688.67268.68818.69848.71398.72428.75
EUR/AUD1.527581.535231.538651.542881.54631.550531.55818
EUR/CAD1.521571.526731.528751.531891.533911.537051.54221
AUD/CAD0.98540.988860.990670.992320.994130.995780.99924
AUD/JPY82.30582.7983.04483.27583.52983.7684.245
CAD/JPY83.18183.52283.71583.86384.05684.20484.545

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.