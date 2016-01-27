Pivot Points _ Daily
Market News

Pivot Points _ Daily

27 January 2016, 07:57
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points _ Daily

Last Updated: Jan 27, 9:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.074121.079691.08321.085261.088771.090831.0964
USD/JPY116.284117.25117.821118.216118.787119.182120.148
GBP/USD1.390771.410171.422541.429571.441941.448971.46837
USD/CHF0.999681.007821.012161.015961.02031.02411.03224
EUR/CHF1.088071.095581.10031.103091.107811.11061.11811
AUD/USD0.677540.687790.694070.698040.704320.708290.71854
USD/CAD1.359931.388031.399821.416131.427921.444231.47233
NZD/USD0.630280.638980.644280.647680.652980.656380.66508
EUR/GBP0.736680.748080.752670.759480.764070.770880.78228
EUR/JPY126.598127.504128.106128.41129.012129.316130.222
GBP/JPY162.451165.746167.825169.041171.12172.336175.631
CHF/JPY115.144115.823116.131116.502116.81117.181117.86
GBP/CHF1.394661.423751.441261.452841.470351.481931.51102
USD/SEK8.458338.502238.516878.546138.560778.590038.63393
USD/NOK8.511168.612378.650338.713588.751548.814798.916
EUR/AUD1.502251.528711.539931.555171.566391.581631.60809
EUR/CAD1.469191.503451.518791.537711.553051.571971.60623
AUD/CAD0.969570.979360.983920.989150.993710.998941.00873
AUD/JPY78.97280.76181.84582.5583.63484.33986.128
CAD/JPY78.98481.23782.54683.4984.79985.74387.996

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.