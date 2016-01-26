Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

26 January 2016, 12:10
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
126

Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Jan 26, 2:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.079651.081361.081981.083071.083691.084781.08649
USD/JPY117.841118.078118.225118.315118.462118.552118.789
GBP/USD1.413681.416741.418291.41981.421351.422861.42592
USD/CHF1.01241.013791.014581.015181.015971.016571.01796
EUR/CHF1.097081.098421.098881.099761.100221.10111.10244
AUD/USD0.692570.69470.696030.696830.698160.698960.70109
USD/CAD1.419021.421911.423111.42481.4261.427691.43058
NZD/USD0.640730.642720.643980.644710.645970.64670.64869
EUR/GBP0.75870.760760.761580.762820.763640.764880.76694
EUR/JPY127.935128.049128.104128.163128.218128.277128.391
GBP/JPY167.046167.52167.799167.994168.273168.468168.942
CHF/JPY116.149116.331116.444116.513116.626116.695116.877
GBP/CHF1.433311.437371.439571.441431.443631.445491.44955
USD/SEK8.533668.544238.550128.55488.560698.565378.57594
USD/NOK8.724688.74438.751028.763928.770648.783548.80316
EUR/AUD1.540531.547241.54971.553951.556411.560661.56737
EUR/CAD1.532891.538091.540091.543291.545291.548491.55369
AUD/CAD0.988870.990860.99210.992850.994090.994840.99683
AUD/JPY81.71682.09182.32382.46682.69882.84183.216
CAD/JPY82.37382.69982.89683.02583.22283.35183.677

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.