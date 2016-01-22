Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

22 January 2016, 14:01
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
125

Pivot Points _ Hourly



Last Updated: Jan 22, 4:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.078171.080141.080921.082111.082891.084081.08605
USD/JPY117.966118.084118.152118.202118.27118.32118.438
GBP/USD1.422351.426881.429541.431411.434071.435941.44047
USD/CHF1.008851.010611.011541.012371.01331.014131.01589
EUR/CHF1.092751.094121.094741.095491.096111.096861.09823
AUD/USD0.700460.701780.702460.70310.703780.704420.70574
USD/CAD1.407251.411741.414121.416231.418611.420721.42521
NZD/USD0.646860.6490.65020.651140.652340.653280.65542
EUR/GBP0.748860.752360.753770.755860.757270.759360.76286
EUR/JPY127.466127.688127.79127.91128.012128.132128.354
GBP/JPY167.919168.558168.942169.197169.581169.836170.475
CHF/JPY116.351116.546116.644116.741116.839116.936117.131
GBP/CHF1.436451.442731.446461.449011.452741.455291.46157
USD/SEK8.509218.540548.558218.571878.589548.60328.63453
USD/NOK8.68668.714568.731588.742528.759548.770488.79844
EUR/AUD1.52861.533641.535921.538681.540961.543721.54876
EUR/CAD1.517551.525121.528741.532691.536311.540261.54783
AUD/CAD0.991590.993820.994940.996050.997170.998281.00051
AUD/JPY82.72482.91783.02383.1183.21683.30383.496
CAD/JPY82.77783.10883.27683.43983.60783.7784.101

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.