Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

21 January 2016, 11:04
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points - Hourly



Last Updated: Jan 21, 1:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.086491.08791.088421.089311.089831.090721.09213
USD/JPY116.399116.632116.778116.865117.011117.098117.331
GBP/USD1.412721.415171.416591.417621.419041.420071.42252
USD/CHF1.000261.002641.003961.005021.006341.00741.00978
EUR/CHF1.091811.093341.094071.094871.09561.09641.09793
AUD/USD0.684580.687770.689850.690960.693040.694150.69734
USD/CAD1.440441.444611.446081.448781.450251.452951.45712
NZD/USD0.639030.640490.641430.641950.642890.643410.64487
EUR/GBP0.763980.766130.766970.768280.769120.770430.77258
EUR/JPY126.927127.13127.234127.333127.437127.536127.739
GBP/JPY164.646165.168165.491165.69166.013166.212166.734
CHF/JPY115.792116.035116.161116.278116.404116.521116.764
GBP/CHF1.414531.419721.422681.424911.427871.43011.43529
USD/SEK8.556718.574488.585038.592258.60288.610028.62779
USD/NOK8.868758.894878.908458.920998.934578.947118.97323
EUR/AUD1.558361.567321.570391.576281.579351.585241.5942
EUR/CAD1.566181.57231.574361.578421.580481.584541.59066
AUD/CAD0.995380.998140.999921.00091.002681.003661.00642
AUD/JPY79.72480.24180.57780.75881.09481.27581.792
CAD/JPY79.87680.26380.51180.6580.89881.03781.424

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.