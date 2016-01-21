Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

21 January 2016, 07:20
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
153

Pivot Points - Hourly





Last Updated: Jan 21, 9:00 am +03:00

Hourly

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.086871.088091.088871.089311.090091.090531.09175
USD/JPY116.296116.585116.686116.874116.975117.163117.452
GBP/USD1.413771.415911.417251.418051.419391.420191.42233
USD/CHF1.00141.002641.003061.003881.00431.005121.00636
EUR/CHF1.092661.093171.09341.093681.093911.094191.0947
AUD/USD0.684990.687320.688250.689650.690580.691980.69431
USD/CAD1.445121.447711.449211.45031.45181.452891.45548
NZD/USD0.639510.641220.641980.642930.643690.644640.64635
EUR/GBP0.766010.767090.767550.768170.768630.769250.77033
EUR/JPY126.922127.125127.198127.328127.401127.531127.734
GBP/JPY165.053165.404165.543165.755165.894166.106166.457
CHF/JPY116.014116.206116.281116.398116.473116.59116.782
GBP/CHF1.419331.421421.422551.423511.424641.42561.42769
USD/SEK8.572568.579958.583378.587348.590768.594738.60212
USD/NOK8.855778.866478.872738.877178.883438.887878.89857
EUR/AUD1.565591.572441.576661.579291.583511.586141.59299
EUR/CAD1.571321.575611.578251.57991.582541.584191.58848
AUD/CAD0.996230.998220.999051.000211.001041.00221.00419
AUD/JPY79.68480.14780.3280.6180.78381.07381.536
CAD/JPY79.90880.2480.36480.57280.69680.90481.236

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.