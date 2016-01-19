Welcome to Hot Forex.

HotForex is an Award Winning forex and commodities broker, providing trading services and facilities to both retail and institutional clients. Through its policy of providing the best possible trading conditions to its clients and allowing both scalpers and traders using expert advisors unrestricted access to its liquidity, HotForex has positioned itself as the forex broker of choice for traders worldwide. They offer various accounts, trading software and trading tools to trade Forex and Commodities for individuals, fund managers and institutional customers. Retail, IB and White Label Clients have the opportunity to access interbank spreads and liquidity via state of the art automated trading platforms. HF Markets Europe Ltd. is authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities Exchange Commission (License Number 183/12) and holds as cross-border license, authorizing the company to provide investment services internationally. The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) is the supervisory and regulatory authority for Investment Services firms in Cyprus and is a member of the Committee of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). The company has managed to position itself as the “Forex broker of choice” for traders worldwide in a short span of time since their foundation in 2010.

Why should you choose Hot Forex for your Forex Trading, see the summery:

Platform are available for your live trading:

Hot Forex MT4 Platform MT4 Multi Terminal Smart Phone Mobile Trading Hot Forex iPhone Trader Hot Forex iPad trader Hot Forex Droid Hot Forex MT4 Web Terminal Hot Forex Fix / API

Choose your desire platform and enjoy your trading.

Deposit & withdrawal options are available for you:

Credit/Debit Card, Neteller, Skrill (Moneybookers), Webmoney, Bank Wire, CashU, FasaPay etc.

Hotforex offers charge free funding facilities, also they covered Bank wire transfer too.

Choose the right option to funding and withdrawal, keep secured your investment and enjoy your forex trading.

Hot Forex Bonus Offer available for all clients:



Two types of bonus programs are available : Supper Charged Bonus & Credit Bonus.

See details in the image:





Hot Forex Awards and Contests are available for all clients:



HotForex is a brand that encompasses both the HF Markets Ltd. and HF Markets (Europe) Ltd. entities. Under the unifying brand name of HotForex, clients of HF Markets (Europe) Ltd. are now eligible to partake in all existing trading competitions and contests in accordance with the relative Terms as found on the dedicated competition page(s) of HotForex website.

See in the image:





Several Type of Accounts are available for clients, choose the right one for you:

Hot Forex offered varieties type of account for all type of traders. Minimum deposit is only $5.

You can choose variable spread account, fixed spread account, swap free account, zero spread account etc.

See in the image which type of Accounts are available for your live trading.







Every trader should select a good and trustable broker. I recommend you to choose this multi award winning broker for your live trading and investment safety. You can select your account with lot of facilities and can apply any strategy i.e. scalping, hedging, any EA. Welcome to be a part of HotForex and wish you Happy Trading.



Welcome to open an account with www.hotforex.com



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