Pivot Points - DAILY
Market News

Pivot Points - DAILY

19 January 2016, 09:08
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
197

Pivot Points - DAILY


    Last Updated: Jan 19, 11:00 am +03:00


Daily

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.077641.083541.086221.089441.092121.095341.10124
USD/JPY115.55116.331116.795117.112117.576117.893118.674
GBP/USD1.409361.4181.421051.426641.429691.435281.44392
USD/CHF0.990060.997061.000931.004061.007931.011061.01806
EUR/CHF1.086751.090591.092691.094431.096531.098271.10211
AUD/USD0.668820.678160.682280.68750.691620.696840.70618
USD/CAD1.431021.442931.449251.454841.461161.466751.47866
NZD/USD0.629310.636810.640730.644310.648230.651810.65931
EUR/GBP0.749720.756550.760490.763380.767320.770210.77704
EUR/JPY126.471127.068127.394127.665127.991128.262128.859
GBP/JPY163.436165.294166.164167.152168.022169.01170.868
CHF/JPY115.558116.095116.357116.632116.894117.169117.706
GBP/CHF1.400411.416631.42391.432851.440121.449071.46529
USD/SEK8.501158.54098.55538.580658.595058.62048.66015
USD/NOK8.651258.762828.829368.874398.940938.985969.09753
EUR/AUD1.53451.559641.572821.584781.597961.609921.63506
EUR/CAD1.547651.566561.57591.585471.594811.604381.62329
AUD/CAD0.980310.990090.994660.999871.004441.009651.01943
AUD/JPY77.46978.98679.74580.50381.26282.0283.537
CAD/JPY78.06979.2779.89880.47181.09981.67282.873

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.