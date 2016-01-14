WELCOME BONUS : Fort Financial Services

Fort Financial Services team welcomes new traders! Suggesting you to assess the quality of service of a live trading account with the help of a Welcome Bonus (no deposit bonus)!

Each of you has the opportunity to get acquainted with the company and try yourself at real market conditions without risking your money. All that you need is to register on company website, open a real trading account, pass the personal data verification procedure and get the Welcome Bonus! After this, you will immediately be able to enter the market and start without depositing your own funds! You will get $5 or 500 cent to test the real server before invest your own money.

Fort Financial Services is committed to ensuring that every trader can work productively with this company. Due to developed the system you can increase the amount of every deposit up to 50%! No doubt that more funds on your account means, more profit from trading is available for you. In order to get the bonus, you need to go to your Trader’s room and select the tab “Deposit Funds” before depositing tick the “Get Bonus” box and choose the percentage that you would like to add to the amount of your deposit: 10%, 20%, 30%, 40% or 50%.

Let’s have a look something about this broker:

They have 3 types of account:

Fort: Flex: Pro: 5 digit USD standard account, minimum deposit $500, Leverage up to 1:100, spread start from floating 0.1 pips. Commission $1.5 up to $9, swap free – No.

Payment options: Neteller, Webmoney, Perfect Money, Skrill, Fasapay, Master / Visa card and much more.

Try this broker without invest any money and test their live platform. Website is: www.fortfs.com

Wish you happy trading.

Thanks from www.pip2pips.com

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