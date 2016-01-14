USDCHF Daily Forecast: January 14 2016

14 Januari 2016 1:38 AM





USDCHF Forecast



The USDCHF had a bullish momentum yesterday topped at 1.0106 but closed lower at 1.0057. The bias remains bullish in nearest term testing 1.0120. A clear break and daily close above that area could trigger further bullish pressure testing 1.0225 – 1.0325. Immediate support is seen around 1.0045. A clear break below that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 1.0000 – 0.9965 but as long as stays above the trend line support I still prefer a bullish scenario at this phase and any downside pullback should be seen as a good opportunity to buy.