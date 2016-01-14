USDJPY Daily Forecast: January 14 2016

14 Januari 2016 1:44 AM



USDJPY Forecast



The USDJPY attempted to push higher yesterday topped at 118.38 but whipsawed to the downside and hit 117.30 earlier today. The bias is bearish in nearest term testing 116.70/00. Immediate resistance is seen around 118.00. A clear break above that area could lead price to neutral zone in nearest term testing 118.50 area which is a good place to sell with a tight stop loss targeting 116.00 region.