Trader Daily Market Update
Trading Systems

Trader Daily Market Update

12 January 2016, 09:21
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
135
12 January 2016, Time of Writing: 09:00 am

Trader Daily Market Update

 ---

Major Calendar News


Time (GMT)NameCountryVol.Prev.        Cons.        Sentiment
09:30Manufacturing Production m/mGBPHigh-0.4%0.1%Neutral
09:30Industrial Production m/mGBPMed.0.1%0.0%Negative
10:30BOJ Governor Kuroda SpeechJPYHigh--Neutral
10:30FOMC Member Fischer SpeechUSDMed.--Neutral
14:15BOE Governor Carney SpeechGBPHigh--Neutral
15:30JOLTS Job OpeningsUSDMed.5.38M5.41MPositive
Tentative (13/01)Chinese Trade BalanceAUDHigh343B339BNegative
Vol.: Volatility; Prev.: Previous; Cons.: Consensus

Key Support/Resistance Levels


H4R2R1PivotS1S2
EURUSD1.10121.09341.08911.08121.0769
GBPUSD1.46561.46001.45461.44891.4437
USDJPY118.71118.20117.50116.98116.29
AUDUSD0.70890.70380.69830.69300.6875
USDCAD1.43561.42891.41761.41091.3997


Latest News


WTI oil continued its collapse to 12-year lows this morning, one day after falling by nearly 5%, to open today’s trading day down 2.5% at the time of writing. This comes despite headlines out this morning from Nigerian oil minister stating that OPEC will hold an emergency meeting in case oil prices fall below $30. Spot prices, which are down over 18% in January alone, have taken its toll on the Canadian Loonie, with USDCAD now having breached 1.4250 - a high not seen since April of 2003. Meanwhile, the FED’s Kaplan (non-voter, dove) stated yesterday that there will be insufficient incoming data before January’s meeting to lean towards a rate-hike, though the meeting in March will be live.

The UK will kick off the economic release calendar with today’s publication of manufacturing and industrial production figures. A weakening sterling may boost exports and manufacturers slightly, though industrial production should remain under pressure as oil and gas exploration in the North Sea continue to weaken as energy prices are getting hammered. Next, the US is scheduled to publish job opening stats, which continue to have an upward trajectory since the end of 2009. Lastly, there are numerous central bankers speaking today; Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda is due to speak in Paris on a speech titled “Monetary Policy, Financial Stability, and the Zero Lower Bound”, shortly followed by FED Member Fischer and ECB executive board member Peter Praet, while Bank of England Governor Carney is scheduled to speak later this afternoon, also in Paris, on a speech titled “Legacy for Business Models and Financial Stability”.

Daily Technical Analysis


 Summary:Trend:Momentum:Daily Target:Volatility (14D):
EURUSDNEUTRALSIDEWAYSNEUTRAL1.0800 - 1.1000105 Pips
GBPUSDSELLSELLSELL1.446598 Pips
USDJPYSELLSELLNEUTRAL116.70104 Pips
AUDUSDSELLSELLNEUTRAL0.692089 Pips
USDCADBUYBUYBUY1.4300115 Pips
Daily Technical Analysis is conducted using proprietary technology based on advanced methods of time-series analysis and custom build technical indicators. Detailed quantitative analysis of the market state on different timeframes let us accurately evaluate current Trend and Momentum. Going further we deduce the daily target from the multiple factors such as long and short term momentum, different volatility measures, mode of market behaviour and other characteristics. For a ranged market we will show a range instead of a single number.

Daily Forecasts


 Spot Price*Last Update1 Day1 Week1 Month
EURUSD1.088212/01/20161.09451.071.07
GBPUSD1.452712/01/20161.44601.451.46
USDJPY117.4912/01/2016116.70118120
AUDUSD0.697712/01/20160.69200.700.69
USDCAD1.423312/01/20161.43001.421.42

*spot prices as of 07:00GMT

Daily Forecasts consists of both technical and fundamental analysis as well as a review of open sources from major FX contributors. 