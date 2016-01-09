What millionaires want in 2016

What have millionaires resolved to do financially in 2016? Probably the same thing as you. Saving more is the top financial New Year's resolution among people with more than $1.5 million in investable assets, according to international financial firm deVere Group. Forty-one percent of millionaires said their No. 1 priority for 2016 was to build up their retirement savings. Reviewing their investments more regularly was the main goal for 27 percent of those surveyed and 23 percent said they'd focus on saving more to leave to their loved ones. Those goals might......