expectations of 2016: FED

Fed exhibits a tough path resulting in a sharp fall in global bond Foundation
2016 will see the end of the head of the US Federal Reserve Janet Jelen to raise interest rates in great shape through a series of harsh steps, which will result in the movement of heavy selling in all major bond markets with the onset of the profits. Because of the almost total disappearance of the budgets of the special relationship banks and brokers, and intended for trading bonds, the market will lose one of the most vital components. However, this fact is recognized too late, to get involved to buy a state of panic arise wave severe sale, while reeling sophisticated risk models in a state of confusion.