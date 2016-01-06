Russian ruble rise by 20% by the end of 2016
Forecasts

Russian ruble rise by 20% by the end of 2016

6 January 2016, 09:40
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
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Russian ruble rise by 20% by the end of 2016


With the end of 2016, the Russian ruble will rise by nearly 20% compared to the dollar-euro basket, as a result of rising demand for oil and the slow pace of the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.