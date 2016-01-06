All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts / Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Forecasts Russian ruble rise by 20% by the end of 2016 6 January 2016, 09:40 Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra 0 230 Russian ruble rise by 20% by the end of 2016With the end of 2016, the Russian ruble will rise by nearly 20% compared to the dollar-euro basket, as a result of rising demand for oil and the slow pace of the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. To add comments, please log in or register FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 14 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 24 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 28 0 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 29 0 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 30 0 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 30 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 33 0 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) Analytics & Forecasts 47 0 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) Analytics & Forecasts 39 0 1 212 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 47 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 57 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB