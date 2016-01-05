Daily Market Update

The beginning of trading in 2015 started in full blown risk-off mode as Chinese shares were halted yesterday morning after plunging by 7%, Sweden’s Riksbank held an extraordinary meeting where it decided to intervene in the FX markets in order to protect the country against rising inflation, and several Gulf States introduced measures against Iran, including flight bans and cutting diplomatic ties, in retaliation to Saudi Arabia’s embassy being attacked in Teheran. Oil prices appreciated considerably at one point yesterday, rising by 3%, while USDJPY dropped below 119 temporarily, as investors began factoring in a geopolitical risk premium into financial markets. This morning saw Chinese shares close mixed, following PBOC’s announcement that it will inject a further $20B into the stock market. Elsewhere, manufacturing data out of the US continued to disappoint yesterday, contracting by a second consecutive month at 48.2 and missing estimates of 49.1. Today’s economic releases remain on the light side, in the build up to Friday’s US jobs report. Spain and Germany will release employment data in addition to the UK’s construction figures. The most important release during the morning session will come in the form of European inflation data, which is forecasted to have improved slightly to 0.4% from 0.2% on a year-on-year basis. NZD traders should also be on the lookout for the dairy auction today.