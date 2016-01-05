Daily Market Update
Analytics & Forecasts

Daily Market Update

5 January 2016, 09:08
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
156
05 January 2016, Time of Writing: 09:00 am
Daily Market Update
  


SEE ALSO:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/657889




Major Calendar News
Time (GMT)NameCountryVol.Prev.        Cons.        Sentiment
08:00Spanish Unemployment ChangeEURMed.-27.1K-52.6KPositive
08:55German Unemployment ChangeEURMed.-13K-7KPositive
09:30Construction PMIGBPHigh55.356.1Neutral
10:00CPI Flash Estimate y/yEURMed.0.2%0.4%Negative
10:00Core CPI Flash Estimate y/yEURMed.0.9%1.0%Neutral
13:30RMPI m/mCADMed.0.4%-2.3%Negative
TentativeGDT Price IndexNZDHigh1.9%-Neutral
All DayTotal Vehicle SalesUSDMed.18.2M18.1MPositive
01:45 (06/01)Chinese Caixin Services PMIAUDMed.51.252.3Neutral
Vol.: Volatility; Prev.: Previous; Cons.: Consensus

Key Support/Resistance Levels
H4R2R1PivotS1S2
EURUSD1.10151.09191.08491.07531.0684
GBPUSD1.48821.47971.47281.46441.4577
USDJPY121.30120.38119.53118.61117.76
AUDUSD0.73590.72710.72120.71250.7066
USDCAD1.40611.39981.39191.38571.3778

Latest News

The beginning of trading in 2015 started in full blown risk-off mode as Chinese shares were halted yesterday morning after plunging by 7%, Sweden’s Riksbank held an extraordinary meeting where it decided to intervene in the FX markets in order to protect the country against rising inflation, and several Gulf States introduced measures against Iran, including flight bans and cutting diplomatic ties, in retaliation to Saudi Arabia’s embassy being attacked in Teheran. Oil prices appreciated considerably at one point yesterday, rising by 3%, while USDJPY dropped below 119 temporarily, as investors began factoring in a geopolitical risk premium into financial markets. This morning saw Chinese shares close mixed, following PBOC’s announcement that it will inject a further $20B into the stock market. Elsewhere, manufacturing data out of the US continued to disappoint yesterday, contracting by a second consecutive month at 48.2 and missing estimates of 49.1.

Today’s economic releases remain on the light side, in the build up to Friday’s US jobs report. Spain and Germany will release employment data in addition to the UK’s construction figures. The most important release during the morning session will come in the form of European inflation data, which is forecasted to have improved slightly to 0.4% from 0.2% on a year-on-year basis. NZD traders should also be on the lookout for the dairy auction today.


Daily Technical Analysis
 Summary:Trend:Momentum:Daily Target:Volatility (14D):
EURUSDSELLSIDEWAYSSELL1.075098 Pips
GBPUSDSELLSELLSELL1.465094 Pips
USDJPYSELLSELLNEUTRAL118.9583 Pips
AUDUSDSELLSIDEWAYSSELL0.715572 Pips
USDCADNEUTRALSIDEWAYSNEUTRAL1.3805 - 1.4000102 Pips
Daily Technical Analysis is conducted using a proprietary technology based on advanced methods of time-series analysis and custom build technical indicators. Detailed quantitative analysis of the market state on different timeframes let us accurately evaluate current Trend and Momentum. Going further we deduce the daily target from the multiple factors such as long and short term momentum, different volatility measures, mode of market behaviour and other characteristics. For a ranged market we will show a range instead of a single number.

Daily Forecasts
 Spot Price*Last Update1 Day1 Week1 Month
EURUSD1.082205/01/20161.07501.071.06
GBPUSD1.471805/01/20161.46501.481.48
USDJPY199.5405/01/2016120120123
AUDUSD0.720905/01/20160.71600.710.70
USDCAD1.390805/01/20161.39401.401.40

*spot prices as of 07:00 GMT



Daily Forecasts consists of both technical and fundamental analysis as well as a review of open sources from major forex contributors. The forecasts give investors a projection on individual currencies.





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SEE ALSO:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/657889