RobotFX Stairsteps expert advisor

The idea behind RobotFX Stairsteps EA is to trade breakouts of consolidation zones. It often happens that the price moves in a short range (consolidates) for a while and then breaks out of these consolidation zones. When this happens, many traders set pending orders above and below these zones, so when the price breaks out one (or the other) trade will open.

We do recommend following the trend and don’t just set random pending orders. This is where RobotFX Stairsteps EA comes in to help. The expert advisor will allow you set only long or short trades to be opened. In other words, decide about the trend and set the EA to buy - if the trend is up - or to sell - if the trend is down. This expert advisor uses the traditional stop-loss function. It does not hedge but it has many other options to manage the trades and your money and trades.

Please watch the following video to understand how it works.



