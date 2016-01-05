The idea behind RobotFX Fluid expert advisor is to help the traders with their money and trade management. This is where the 90% of the losing traders fail. They have been indoctrinated with the necessity of using a stop-loss and this is the biggest mistake they make. Just ask yourself:

“If 90% of the traders are losing their money, do I really want to follow the same rules they do?!”

To keep it short, instead of a traditional stop-loss, the Fluid is using a sophisticated method tohedge basket trades so that every losing trade is transformed into a winning basket of trades. RobotFX Fluid EA is following the trend and basket trading occurs only when the trend changes and there is a trade opened already.

Please watch the following video to understand how it works.