Oil Crude forecast
Analytics & Forecasts

Oil Crude forecast

24 December 2015, 22:21
Piotr Reut
Piotr Reut
2
150

Just I want to share my thoughts about Crude oil price. My assumptions are not based on any fundamentals, which really should be as oil is driven politically rather than by technical charts. However at this point we can clearly see third divergence is already forming (RSI, MACD) which usually, based on my experience, is the last before changing trend. Additionally we got oversold on weekly and daily got bullish black swan pattern.

Of course I might be wrong but somehow I got strong feelings about it. 

 

Files:
XTIUSDDaily.png  62 kb
XTIUSDWeekly.png  45 kb
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