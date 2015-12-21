All Blogs / Trading Ideas All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Ideas scalping 21 December 2015, 10:10 pipgainer 0 120 usdjpy To add comments, please log in or register The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 6 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 12 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 19 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 23 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 27 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 27 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 28 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 211 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 46 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB