All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts / Trading Systems All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Systems AUDUSD BUY SIGNAL 18 December 2015, 07:44 rajafx 0 188 AUDUSD BUY FROM 0.7119-0.7071 TARGET 1 0.7166 TARGET2 0.7214 STOPLOSS 0.7024 #audusd, BUY, long To add comments, please log in or register FOLLOW THE TREND! Trading Strategies 440 0 Hypertrend indicator to stay in trend and stay out of sideway markets. Trading Strategies 336 0 🤖🔥🏆 BEST METATRADER 4 EAS | TOP GPT AI TRADING SYSTEM +408% PROFIT TRADES | 100% ALGO TRADING 🔥 (EA STRATEGY) Trading Strategies 2256 1 🔥🏆🤖 BEST METATRADER 4 EAs | TOP GPT AI TRADING SYSTEM +408% PROFIT TRADES | 100% ALGO TRADING 🔥 (EA STRATEGY) Trading Strategies 1021 0 1 Ultimate EA for Prop Firms - Presentation, Manual and Presets Trading Systems 2647 2 5 Trade AUDUSD with MFG 2022 Trading Strategies 548 0 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS at 13/08/2020 for EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD Analytics & Forecasts 553 0 2 Market mql5.com: How to buy an advisor on mql5.com? How to rent? how to update? how to install? Other 7625 5 1 Australian Central Bank kept rates on slowing economy Analytics & Forecasts 341 0 3 AUD/USD: low interest rates are desirable Analytics & Forecasts 410 0 1 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 12 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 23 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 27 0 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 30 0 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 30 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 33 0 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) Analytics & Forecasts 46 0 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) Analytics & Forecasts 39 0 1 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 5 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 19 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 27 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 28 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 27 0 1 211 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 46 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB