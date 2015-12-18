AUDUSD BUY SIGNAL
Trading Systems

AUDUSD BUY SIGNAL

18 December 2015, 07:44
rajafx
rajafx
0
188
AUDUSD BUY FROM 0.7119-0.7071 TARGET 1 0.7166 TARGET2 0.7214 STOPLOSS 0.7024
#audusd, BUY, long