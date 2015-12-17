BREAKING POINT











Breaking point It is an indicator that can be used on any pair and any timefrema. Never repainted, never hide signs and never recalculates señales.El indicator marks the point where a price break occurs . It can be used for escalping or intraday, but also gives long term signals









Obtained in the last year of EURUSD 93% winning trades.





Features

Advanced trend detection software using complex algorithms that can be used as the supporting tool or system.

Functions mainly as a filter to help you trade in the direction of the trend. It works in any pair or timeframe

Never repaints.

Never backpaints.

Never recalculates.

You can trade any timeframe and pair/symbol with the indicator.

The indicator is suitable for professional and novice traders.

If you trade only Forex, you can use the indicator for scalping, intraday & long - term trading.

You can use the indicator also to improve your own system/strategy.





Show_no_trade_candle: It shows a hand if the candle has no signal , if you want to delete this hand put false in this field.

BUY SIGNAL:



When a break occurs and the price is in the area of confirmation of the breakdown of the price, an up arrow appears below the price.





SIGNAL OUT OF BUY:



When the end of the upward momentum occurs a line shown from the start signal to the end thereof.







SELL SIGNAL:



When a break occurs and the price is in the area of confirmation of the price break, a downward arrow appears above the price.













SIGNAL OUT OF SELL:



When the end of the downward momentum produces a line shown from the start signal to the end thereof.













Information in the sreeen

Overall Trades - The total number of past signals





Profitable Trades - The total number of past profitable signals.









Success Rate - Percentage(%) of past profitable signals.





Best Pip- Is the highest max Pip recorded

Average Pip- Value that predicts the possible max Pip of next signal





Successful Rate last Year

On EURUSD M1 chart, we can see "Success Rate" of 93%

2556 Signal in one years..

2399 Signal profitable in one years.

93 % Percentage of signal profitable in one year.

293.495 Pip profitable in one year.

115 aveage pip in one year.

2065 Better operation in one year.



