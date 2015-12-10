nzdusd, Murrey Math Lines

NZD USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar” New Zealand Dollar has rebounded from the 7/8 level twice, which means that it may resume moving downwards. Possibly, on Thursday the pair may try to break Super Trends and stay below them. If it happens, I’ll increase my short position.



At the H1 chart, the current ascending correction faced resistance from the 6/8 level. Right now, the pair is moving in the middle of the chart. The short-term target is at the 2/8 level. If the price breaks this level and stays below it, the market will continue falling towards the bottom