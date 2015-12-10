AUD/JPY stages solid comeback on stellar Aus jobs

AUD/JPY spikes on jobs data

AUD/JPY also remained indifferent to the persisting risk-off market profile and bounced higher, completely ignoring the renewed bout buying interest seen in the yen on falling Asian equities. Meanwhile, markets will digest the stronger OZ jobs data ahead of the US weekly jobless data.

AUD/JPY Technical Levels



To the upside, the next resistance is located at 89.55 (10-SMA) and above which it could extend gains to 90.24 (200-DMA). To the downside immediate support might be located 88.31 (Nov 26 low) below that at 88 (Nov 30 low).