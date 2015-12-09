USDJPY 4 HOUR Wave Analysis
Analytics & Forecasts

USDJPY 4 HOUR Wave Analysis

9 December 2015, 05:10
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
131

USD JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

Probably, the market is still forming the wave (v). In the future, after finishing the current ascending impulse, the price may start a long bearish correction.
#usdjpy, yen, Trend, wave analysis